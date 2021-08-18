Thousands serving throughout the city through United Way Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – United Way of Allen County kicks off the 29th Annual Day of caring on Wednesday. The event begins at 8 a.m.

The day of caring goes to help and support the community. 65 teams are completing 74 projects in Allen County. Volunteers are from local businesses will be serving non-profits throughout the city. This year’s projects include both indoor and outdoor projects; ranging from gardening, painting, organizing and cleaning.

All four quadrants of the city will be served. Lunch will be served to the team members through food trucks. For more information at the event visit here.