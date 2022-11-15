VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages.

The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect or suspects destroyed fencing at the farm and released 25,000-40,000 mink from their cages.

Now, the sheriff’s office is warning about the mink.

“Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

It’s not clear who broke into the farm to release the animals. The sheriff’s office said the incident was under investigation.

Ohio State Patrol, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, ODNR, EMA, and ODOT are all involved in the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the break-in at the mink farm is asked to call the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at (419) 238-STOP (7867).

Anyone who needs help in trapping nuisance animals can call Licensed Trappers David Burger at (419) 203-6368 or Cody Feasby at (419) 203-6238.