Thousands of jobs available as those on unemployment begin facing work-search requirements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday marked a change in Indiana’s unemployment insurance benefits. Those collecting the payments will once again have to look for jobs to collect the money, after the work-search requirement was put on hold during the pandemic.

According to a spokesperson for Northeast Indiana Works, people on unemployment can expect to find a letter in the mail scheduling an appointment for a meeting at a WorkOne office. The person collecting unemployment insurance benefits will have to complete work-search tasks.

“The work search activities can include a variety of things, that could include: applying for a job, updating a resume, going to a job interview, attending job fairs,” Rick Farrant told WANE 15. “There are a host of things that qualify for work search activities. And, it is conceivable that people who do not choose to participate in this activity could have their U.I. benefits affected.”

As the work-search rule returns, northeast Indiana is facing a worker shortage. While many people blame stimulus checks or increased unemployment benefits (which are also set to expire in June), a high retirement rate and people leaving work to care for children are also reasons for the worker shortage.

“There are plenty of jobs,” Farrant said. “There are thousands of jobs unfilled in northeast Indiana. I think the last figure we had was recently, there was more than 12,000 job postings in northeast Indiana. That’s kind of a misnomer because a job posting could include more than one job. But if you figure there were more than 12,000 job postings, you know there are more than 12,000 jobs available in northeast Indiana and that’s quite a few.”

Farrant also encouraged people to update their resumes, get refreshed on how to handle interviews and explore WorkOne workshops. A website outlines the process of what people will go through, once they get the work-search notification letter. You can find that here: https://neinworks.org/resea/