Thousands of dollars raised; Teen mower says he ‘Can’t thank people enough’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne teenager who was mowing lawns to raise money to buy his grandma a headstone is now thanking the community.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Antoine Garrett said. “I can’t thank people enough.”

When Antoine Garrett, 17, started mowing lawns to earn money to buy a headstone for his late grandmother, he says he never expected to see as much support and love from the community.

“My phone hasn’t stopped dinging,” Garrett said. “My grandma gave tough love…she was a very loving person and hard worker.”

Garrett’s grandmother, Debra, took care of him, his cousin, and his sister. Then late last year Garrett said his grandmother got sick and passed away.

The story moved Garrett’s neighbor, Ashleigh Lindsay, who when she heard why he wanted to mow her yard, started a Go Fund Me page to help him.

“I have been completely overwhelmed, and speechless and shocked those are things my friends aren’t used to with me,” neighbor Ashleigh Lindsay says. “It’s definitely been a whirlwind. I’m just more proud of the community for coming together and wanting to help his family.”

Since WANE’s first story Garrett has raised enough for the headstone. At the time this article was published the Go Fund Me had more than $18,000 dollars.

Lindsay says she is going to leave the account up to help raise money for the young teen and his sister.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.