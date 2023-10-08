KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE)— Thousands of people braved the cooler than average temperatures to embrace all things apple related at the 39th annual Kendallville Apple Festival on Sunday.

The weekend-long festival had more than 100 merchants and 30 food vendors participate. Those vendors prepared apple in many different ways including applesauce, apple syrup, fritters, turnovers and dumplings.

According to Festival Coordinator, Amanda Taylor, this year’s event was expected to draw 40-60,000 people.

“Numbers were up even with the weather,” Taylor said. “I think a lot of people came, got what they wanted and got out.”

The apple festival began in 1985 with only six vendors. It was quite the success for its size and every year since, the festival has grown. The festival includes activities like the children’s area, with games, crafts and rides, and three stages with different performances.

The food vendors at the festival are 80% not-for-profit. That money goes straight back to Kendallville schools, churches, the food pantry and more, Taylor said.