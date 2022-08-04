FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 2,000 leaders gathered at the Grand Wayne Center Thursday as part of the Global Leadership Summit.

The annual conference is broadcast to hundreds of sites across the world. Fort Wayne’s gathering is traditionally among the largest.

Locally, the event has been supported by Parkview Health, Sweetwater Sound, Vera Bradley, Brotherhood Mutual and other large and small business. The GLS evolved into the Love Fort Wayne movement, which aspires to improve and assist area schools, pastors, families and leaders.

Before joining the world-class speakers from suburban Chicago, Fort Wayne attendees watched Harry Cunningham from goodMRKT surprise the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission with a $5,000 check.

Harry Cunningham with goodMRKT presents a $5,000 check to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission

With a motto of “everyone wins when a leader gets better,” Craig Groeschel spoke about leaders and organizations who have “it” and the tendency to be good at things that can appear contradictory, like being both confident and humble.

The GLS features leaders from the business and non-profit worlds. Along with Groeschel, Senior Pastor of Life Church, other speakers will include Vanessa Van Edwards of Science of People, leadership expert John Acuff, Lynsi Snyder of In-N-Out Burger, child actor and movie director Ron Howard and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The event continues Friday.