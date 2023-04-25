FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools filed a lawsuit Monday that claims popular social media platforms are at the core of a mental health crisis plaguing the district’s students.

The school district is the latest of dozens of others throughout the country that are taking aim at platforms including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

District officials are seeking monetary damages from owners of the social media platforms that will go toward fighting the mental health problems they see amongst the more than 28,600 students who attend the 52 city schools, according to the suit.

“The Defendants’ conduct has led to a mental health crisis among America’s youth,” the lawsuit states. “This is not hyperbole in a lawsuit.”

“Despite Plaintiff’s best efforts, the mental health crisis persists, and the budget is not adequate to take the steps needed to fully address this crisis,” the suit continues. “Plaintiff needs significantly more funding than it has to implement potentially lifesaving programs in the face of this ever-increasing mental health crisis that the Defendants helped create.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, offers a breakdown how various social media platforms market use toward teens and preteens, how they garner clicks and how they impact developing brains.

Officials in the suit also claim these various social media platforms and the algorithms used to get videos to the youth population exacerbate – if not downright cause – issues like self-harm, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

Since January, more than 40 or 50 school districts across the country have filed similar lawsuits against the social media giants, mainly sparked by one filed by the Seattle public schools district.

This is a developing story, and WANE 15 is seeking comment from Fort Wayne Community Schools leaders and others and will be updating when possible.