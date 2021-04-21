‘This is just a portion of justice’: Fort Wayne NAACP responds to Chauvin verdict

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The President of the Fort Wayne NAACP said the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday is “just a portion of justice.”

“[We’re] definitely not finished because there’s still other cases that need to be resolved,” said Larry Gist, the President of the Fort Wayne NAACP.

On Tuesday, Chauvin, a former police officer, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death last May. Floyd’s death had led to months of mass protests against policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.

According to Gist, there’s been over 219 Black people killed by police officers since 2012. He said some cases that are more than four-years-old still have yet to be closed.

However, he described the verdict in Chauvin’s trial as “a great announcement.”

“At this point, we know that justice can be prevailed because this guilty plea has made a wide awakening on what’s going on in the world today,” Gist said.

In regards to Tuesday night’s fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, Gist said it “could have been handled in a different way.”

“Even if they could have just tazed her,” Gist said. “You know because a 15-year-old kid, you don’t have to shoot up four times in the back, and that’s going be the big question… why four times in the back?”