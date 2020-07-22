‘This corn f—s’: Markle sweet corn reviewed by Barstool founder

In this still from a video on his Instagram page, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy eats sweet corn from SweeterCorn of Markle. (@stoolpresidente/Instagram)

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — A farmer in northeast Indiana is getting national attention after getting recognized by Barstool Sports.

Barstool Sports is an online sports and entertainment company. Several times a week, founder David Portnoy reviews pizza restaurants on the the Barstool website and on his social media channels.

On Tuesday, though, Portnoy did a review of corn on the cob provided by Sweeter Corn of Markle.

Sweeter Corn is run by the Caley family. Though they declined to go on camera, they told WANE 15 they were excited to be featured.

Portnoy gave the sweet corn a rating of 9.6 out of 10.

You can purchase sweet corn and have it shipped by visiting the Sweeter Corn website.

To watch the original Barstool Sports video, click here. Be advised, though: the video has strong and foul language.