FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is bringing back their “Be the Light in a Child’s Night” luminary holiday sale for the third year. The fundraiser benefits the Beds4Kids program.

To contribute, stop by the Mustard Seed at 36356 Illinois Road to purchase a 6-pack of luminaries for $20. All of the proceeds goes towards their Beds4Kids program.

Executive Director, Suzie Jordan knows how impactful their holiday sale is.

“It takes the community’s generosity to keep our doors moving furniture in as well as furniture out,” said Jordan. “We can’t do it without the community support both in material donations, but also in that financial support,” Jordan said.

The Mustard seed accepts items all year round such as pots, pans, skillets and cookie sheets. Larger furniture items like twin size blankets, couches, tables and chairs. “A lot of people have that community spirit and giving back at the Christmas time,” Jordan explains. “That’s very great for us, our need goes 24/7 there’s always catastrophic situations that are happening in northeast Indiana that we respond to and that were part of rebuilding someone’s home,” said Jordan. She adds that people respect their ours and to not leave items outside of their doors especially during the winter months.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with extended hours on Wednesday until 6:30 p.m.