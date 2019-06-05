Third fire in four months at apartment complex Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fire at the Waterloo Gardens apartment complex Wednesday morning left smoke damage in a building without working fire alarms. Firefighters say this is the third fire at the complex in the last four months. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A fire at the Waterloo Gardens apartment complex Wednesday morning left smoke damage in a building without working fire alarms. Firefighters say this is the third fire at the complex in the last four months. [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Just before 7:00 Wednesday morning firefighters were called to the Waterloo Garden Apartments on East Paulding Road. Firefighters say this is the third fire at the complex in the last four months.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from a building on the property. It took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire. The building was vacant and being used for storage. Fire officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the building.

There was smoke damage through half of the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.