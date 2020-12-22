Third annual Sneakers for Santa breaks combined total from previous years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area basketball organization is collecting shoes to give to those in need.

Gym Rats is taking part in it’s annual Sneakers for Santa fundraiser this holiday season.

The organization started this fundraiser three years ago and collected 50 pairs of shoes. Last year, they collected nearly 200 pairs. This year they’ve already exceeded those years combined – with more than 450 pairs of shoes.

All of the shoes will go to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs.

“We do a lot with shoes and because we are affiliated with Nike and because of that we get a lot of shoes as part of the program, so we felt that it’s something everybody needs and during times of giving like these who couldn’t use a pair of shoes?” said Todd Hensley, Gym Rats Basketball.

Gym Rats will take new or gently used sneakers, dress shoes or flip flops.

Anyone wanting to donate can stop by the Sport One Field House, Empowered and OPS to drop off donations.