Things to do with mom in the Fort Wayne area this weekend

Mother’s Day weekend is here, and that means it’s time to celebrate with mom! There are numerous events and happenings planned in and around Fort Wayne, all with mom in mind. Here are a few that she might enjoy.

Go gardening!

Take mom on a walk through Lakeside or Foster park gardens, where she can see and smell hundreds of beautiful flowers in bloom!

Brunch at the zoo!

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hosting a brunch Mother’s Day morning. Enjoy delicious food a beverages while lions roar nearby!

Fort Wayne in Bloom!

FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM window decorating

FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM window decorating

FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM window decorating

FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM window decorating

FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM window decorating

FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM window decorating

Downtown Fort Wayne business have spent plenty of time decorating their windows, and it’s time to show them off! Stroll downtown to see the Fort Wayne in Bloom decorated windows for a unique taste of spring!

Say cheese!

FILE: Promenade Park

A floral installation has been installed on the swings near the pavilion at Promenade Park, and it’s the perfect place for a photo with mom!

Head to the Embassy!

The historic Embassy Theatre will open for a pop-up event on Mother’s Day! Vendors will be on hands, kids can do crafts, mom can sip on a mimosa, and there’ll even be a selfie station!

Get the butterflies!

Botanical Conservatory

Take mom to the beautiful Botanical Conservatory for the “Color in Motion” live butterfly exhibit. She won’t forget it. As a bonus, there’ll be a live plant giveaway for all moms!

Mommosas!

What mom doesn’t want to sip a mimosa on Mother’s Day? Treat her to one downtown at pizza joint 816 Pint and Slice on Calhoun Street or at Country Heritage Winery north of Fort Wayne in LaOtto.

Picnic!

Looking for a simple plan this Mother’s Day? Take mom to a Fort Wayne park and have a picnic!

Get active!

Kayakers paddle along the St. Marys River in downtown Fort Wayne.

Take mom on a bike ride on the miles of Fort Wayne trailways, or kayak on one of Fort Wayne’s three rivers!

Bet big!

Is your mom a gambler? Take her up to Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, Michigan, where she can ‘get her Vegas on.’

Sip wine!

FILE: Country Heritage Winery patio

Mom has earned a glass of wine (or a few). Head just north of Fort Wayne to Country Heritage Winery for a wine tasting!

Stay home and play!

If your mom wants a more low-key Mother’s Day, pull out the board games and challenge her to a day of at-home fun!

Brunch!

Plenty of Fort Wayne eateries host a mom-sized brunch on Mother’s Day. A few unique brunch spots include Ruth’s Chris, Trolley Bar, Guacamole’s and Sol Bird.

Jump!

If your mom has a bit of a bouncy side, take her to Sky Zone, Fort Wayne’s indoor trampoline park. Moms jump free on Mother’s Day!

Still need a last-minute gift for your mom? We’ve got that covered, too. Check out our list of local shops with great Mother’s Day gifts here.