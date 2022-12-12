FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials say a thief claiming to be with the Salvation Army stole toys and clothes from the donations collected at a Fort Wayne Walmart.

A release from the Salvation Army said the theft happened on Dec. 8 at the Walmart on Coldwater Road, a location for the Angel Tree program that donates Christmas gifts to kids.

The suspect said they were an employee of the organization, according to the release, and picked up the Angel Tree donations. But officials determined the person is not actually affiliated with the Salvation Army, and all the gifts are now considered stolen.

Officials said a police report was filed.

The Salvation Army is asking for help to replace the donations. Visit the organization’s website to learn more and donate online, or visit participating stores to pick up an Angel tag and buy gifts for families in need this holiday season.

Further details on the suspect have not been confirmed.