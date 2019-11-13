‘They want to give you your future’; Rescue Mission offers hope for a new life

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday, hundreds packed the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the Rescue Missions’ fall banquet.

“This is a celebration, it’s a time when we come together as a family,” said Sam Hardy, Chief Operating Officer of the Rescue Mission. “We focus on restoration house, which is a short and long term program for men.”

Booker T. Rogers is one of the many men the Rescue Mission has helped. Rogers recently got out of prison after serving nine years. Rogers has no family in Indiana and said that it was his parole officer who suggested that he seek shelter at the rescue mission.

“I’m still surprised when I wake up and I’m actually in a bed,” said Rogers. “I have a meal waiting on me, compared to probably waking up next to some guy I don’t know in the wet snow.”

Transformation, healing and restoring broken relationships is what Hardy said is the goal of the Rescue Mission.

“We get the opportunity to talk to them about the hope that can come through not returning to the streets,” said Hardy. “But finding them a place to stay at the rescue mission.”

Rodgers agrees saying that the rescue mission is a blessing and there is no limit to what this organization will do.

“They want to give you your future,” said Rogers. “If you are looking for a future and a good future, the rescue mission will give it to you. They don’t want nothing in return just to see you happy.”