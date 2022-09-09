FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September 4th – 10th is National Suicide Prevention Week, and health officials are warning of the signs, and sharing resources available to you.

Dr. Courtney Washington, a licensed Clinical Psychologist with Parkview Behavioral Health says signs of someone struggling with their mental health could include isolation, feeling disconnected, and a change in behavior from their normal routine. Dr. Washington mentioned that there’s a stigma regarding mental health and acknowledging that help is needed. She says you’re not alone and it’s okay to get help.

“A struggle is not a sign of weakness or that there’s something inherently wrong with you, but this thing that we call life and being a human being is actually kind of hard, and it’s been extra hard the last couple of years with the pandemic and with everything that’s been happening in our world, and so that’s lead us to be more stressed and more isolated which makes it hard for us to manage things,” Washington said.

As far as trends go, Washington says there’s an increase of mental health needs nationally and in our region. However, health officials are still unsure if this is due to more people feeling worse, or the stigma reducing and more people becoming open needing assistance.

She also states that generally men are more vulnerable to completing suicide, where as women are more likely to attempt suicide. She says generally that’s due to men using more violent means like firearms.

Washington noted that there are many resources to turn to if you are struggling with your mental health. This includes crisis resources such as Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, the new 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, RemedyLIVE, and Psychology Today. Washington suggests checking in with your insurance provider to see what mental health providers they will cover in cost.

If you notice someone is struggling with their mental health, Washington says don’t be afraid to check in with them. You can also reach out to someone you both trust to help you.