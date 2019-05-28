Theory of a Deadman announce Fort Wayne date

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Theory of a Deadman (Clyde Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Theory of a Deadman will perform at Fort Wayne's Clyde Theatre.

The Canadian hard rock band have announced a Tuesday, Oct. 29 show. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Formed in 2001, Theory of a Deadman have seven top 10 hits on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, including two No. 1 hits, "Bad Girlfriend" and "Lowlife."