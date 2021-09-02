Theft turns stabbing, sends one to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Thursday evening.

According to police, sometime in the evening someone was trying to steal an item from a home on Old Bridge Place, just north of Cook Road. It turned violent and led to someone getting stabbed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

#BREAKING I’m on the scene of a stabbing.



One person was taken to a local hospital.



Working to learn more. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/Zl8JP9v26W — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 3, 2021

Police were initially notified of the stabbing just after 8 p.m., according to the police activity log.

It is unclear who the person stabbed is related to the theft.

A WANE 15 reporter at the scene said several officers were in the wooded area near the home. It is known what or who they were looking for.

Police said more information will be released Friday.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.