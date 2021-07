FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Servers from across northeast Indiana put their skills to the test Monday night at the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter-Waitress Contest.

The contest, which tool place at Headwaters Park, sends contestants through an obstacle course around a simulated dining room in the Festival Plaza. Judges encourage theatrics, antics and humor in this unique competition.

The winning group was from Mercados. Don Halls Gas House got second and El Azteca got third.