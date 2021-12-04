Theater company celebrates open house with sneak-peek of upcoming show

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An arts organization with emphasis on togetherness held an open house Saturday for their new space.

The public was invited to join ‘all for One’ for an afternoon of cookies, coffee, and entertainment.

Along with a full performance of a 2019 winning playwright’s play, ‘all for One’ warmed up the new space by featuring an excerpt from their upcoming February show, Mary’s Wedding, throughout the afternoon.

The organization’s mission is “Impacting our culture for God through the arts.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss