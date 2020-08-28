The virtual Taste of the Arts happens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday the annual Taste of the Arts event is taking place, however, this year it is happening virtually.

Arts United announced that the virtual events for the festival are held at three online “stages” for music, dance and theater performances:

NIPSCO STEAM Park which is an online hub of STEAM or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. At-home kids’ activities provided by Northeast Indiana arts and culture organization.

Artlink’s ‘The Art Market’ is an online, curated marketplace of handmade goods and art available for purchase by local and regional artists.

Restaurant Row features local restaurants for dine-in and carry out who have previously participated in the festival.

All those these events can be found on the Arts United website. There is an option to tip artists.