The University of Saint Francis hosts 2021 commencement, Cardinal Peter Turkson featured as speaker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis held its 2021 Commencement ceremony for 2020 and 2021 USF graduates with Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson as the featured speaker on Saturday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Cardinal Turkson was appointed by Pope Francis as the first Prefect for the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in January 2017.

USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer said, “Cardinal Turkson’s appearance at our commencement is a tremendous honor for the university. We are grateful for his willingness to come to Fort Wayne and share his wisdom with our graduates and the community.”

Mass for the graduates and their families was held earlier in the day at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.