The Tube Car Wash location planned for Lima Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car wash has been planned for one of the last remaining commercial lots along Lima Road, south of Dupont Road. The process has started for the construction of the city’s second location of The Tube Car Wash.

The Tube is an automatic drive-through car wash. The city’s first location opened along Illinois Road, near I-69. It features free vacuum service with the purchase of a wash.

Fort Wayne’s first location of The Tube Car Wash, near Illinois Road and I-69.

The proposed Lima Road location features 10 vacuum spaces, with the entrance and exit connecting to Crescent Circle in the Northboook Village shopping center. A neighboring gas station has its own car wash.

Developers have submitted a request to rezone the land between a gas station and a bank, across from Walmart, on the east side of Lima Road.

The rezone request has been added to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing. It is set to happen on Monday, July 13 at Citizens Square.