The Stand is now open for the 2023 season.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A popular spot for Coney dogs and ice cream is open for the season in Waynedale.

“The Stand ‘Coneys & Ice Cream'” is open for business starting Tuesday. Owned by a local family, the spot on Bluffton Road has been serving classic treats since 2004.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.