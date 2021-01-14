‘The stakes are high’: Social media expert urges users to check sources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Following the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week, social media companies took wide-ranging steps to clamp down on controversial or divisive rhetoric, including banning President Donald Trump from their platforms and removing certain content.

Social media sites making these calls about whose accounts should be suspended or terminated, what content can remain in news feeds, and what can be deleted has spurred a lot of controversy and political discussions.

“The stakes are high, lives are at stake, and free speech is at stake and being debated, so it’s getting a lot more attention and generating a lot more conversation,” said Anthony Juliano, the Vice President and General Manager at Asher Agency. “Social media sites have an obligation to protect users, to protect their interests, and quite honestly, to protect their bottom line against hate speech.”

Juliano added that the stakes are also so high because of social media’s impact on elections.

While it can be perceived as a “good thing” that social media sites are attempting to mitigate hate speech and inflammatory conversations, the controversy is stemming from how the companies determine what qualifies a post as hate speech or inflammatory.

There’s also a gray area because while free speech is a right, using social media is not.

“We have to remember that we choose to be on social media sites, it’s not mandatory that we be on a social media site,” said Juliano. “These are companies that have rules and regulations about what behavior is expected from us.”

According to Juliano, it’s never been more important for all social media users to check sources and attempt to understand any inherent biases on social media. He suggests users look at information with a critical eye, check the source, see if the source has any biases or possible motivations for posting certain information.

“There’s so much information out there that there’s no guarantee that what we see is credible so we have to do the work we have to be disciplined about trusting only the information that stands up to scrutiny,” said Juliano. “One of the things that is critically important for all of us is that we don’t put ourselves in too much of an information bubble.”

His argument is that to become better informed, users should consume information from sources that may challenge what one already thinks.

Unfortunately, the way social media sites are set up makes that incredibly hard to do. Juliano explained that since there is so much information and social media sites can’t include everything posted by all of people’s connections on the news feeds in real time, so they rely on an algorithm to determine what each user is going to see.

The algorithm puts the content that would be considered most relevant to each user based on the content that user has interacted in the past.

“We get more of what we’ve always gotten in social media and we get content more like what we’ve always interacted with,” said Juliano. “So, if you have a political bent, you have an opinion, you’re going to be more likely to interact with that content, and then see more content like that, and by consequence sees less content that might challenge those opinions.”

Juliano said that the only way to “beat” the algorithm is to consume information from multiple sources and not rely just on social media alone for information.

“There really is no way to beat the algorithms, its data and its science, but we as humans still have the capacity to make better judgment calls, and the judgment calls the algorithms are making for us,” said Juliano. “The thing that we always have at our disposal, is the opportunity to talk with other individuals who maybe don’t agree with us and have a civilized conversation.”

Because social media has also taken a toll on people’s mental health, Juliano recommends that those who need it take a break.

“Many of us have felt depressed, anxious, otherwise after going through social media feeds maybe more so today than ever before,” said Juliano.”One of the best things you can do is shut down the computer, have a real world conversation and learn from others.”