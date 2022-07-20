FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? The SpongeBob Musical is coming to Fort Wayne this weekend. Tickets are on sale now.

Presented by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre at the Arts United Center downtown, the show features beloved characters and music from popular artists such as Cydni Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, David Bowie, and more.

Dates for the show are:

Saturday, July 23 at 7:30pm

Sunday, July 24 at 2pm

Friday, July 29 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 30 at 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, July 31 at 2pm

After the show on Sunday July 24, the Arts United Center is hosting SpongeBob: Diversity and Inclusion Panel Discussion. The panel will be moderated by Dr. MarTeze Hammonds, Chief Diversity Officer at PFW.

Gary of the set of The SpongeBob Musical

SpongeBob’s house of the set of The SpongeBob Musical

The set of The SpongeBob Musical

Panel speakers include Albert Brownlee, Director of The SpongeBob Musical, Fernando Zapari, Editor and Publisher of El Mexicano Newspaper, Joni Smart Schmalzried, Chief Program Officer at the AWS Foundation, and Kibwe Cooper, who plays Eugene Krabs in the musical.

The show is based on the Nickelodeon series, originally made by Stephen Hillenburg. It’s described as a fun, dynamic, high stakes ride through Bikini Bottom.

You can buy tickets online at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s website here. Prices are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $22 for children.