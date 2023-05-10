FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll students held a zoom call Wednesday night with both the playwright Adam Szymkowicz of the play, “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood” and Fort Wayne native and Tony Award nominee Michael Oberholtzer.

The play was canceled after pushback from parents over its LGBTQ+ content. Kaitlyn Gulley, President of Carroll High School’s Gay Straight Alliance, said because of her position, she felt it necessary to support those wanting to put on the play.

The students recently surpassed their goal of $50,000 they need to be able to independently produce the play at Foellinger Theatre.

Now, the cast members are just 10 days away from the performance.

Stella Brewer-Vartanian, a senior at Carroll High School and President of Union Carroll Progressive, said her push for the play to continue came from wanting to do the right thing.

“Lately, we’ve seen a lot of pushes for censorship, for ‘queerphobia,’ and I think in times like these, even if it’s as small as telling someone to have a good day or whatever, it’s really important to fight back,” Brewer-Vartanian said.

Tristan Wasserman, Assistant Stage Manager for the production, said it was important for the students to let their voices be heard and not give up.

“The only reason that we wouldn’t have been able to do it is because nobody had done it before, but I don’t see that as a good reason to stop us,” Wasserman said.

The performance is May 20 at 7 p.m. at Foellinger Theatre on 3411 Sherman Blvd.

There are 1,950 seats available. Tickets go on sale May 11 at noon. You can find a link to purchase tickets here.