The Shepherd’s Hand hosts 5K fundraiser for community basketball goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach Center hosted its first-ever 5k fundraiser on Saturday morning through the afternoon.

The 5k was held at 1231 S. Anthony Blvd in Fort Wayne. The goal was to raise money to put up a basketball goal behind their facility available to the whole Fort Wayne community. The event had about 50 racers in attendance. To maintain social distancing, the participants were put into groups and started racing every 30 minutes.

Registration for the event was about $20 per person and included a t-shirt. Children under 8 years old were able to participate for free.