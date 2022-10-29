FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Salvation Army held its annual Trunk or Treat fundraiser in Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

The event set up shop at 2901 N. Clinton St. from noon to 2:00 p.m. as some families set up their cars as booths to offer candy for those in attendance.

For the entrance fee, people had the choice of paying $5 or bringing one brand new toy per person.

All the money and toys raised through the event will go to serve hundreds of families in need for Christmas this year.

The Salvation Army also noted in a release that over 725 families have signed up for Christmas assistance this year, which is already 150 more than last year.