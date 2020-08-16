The Ridge says goodbye to summer with annual Back to School Carnival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A church on the city’s northeast is sending kids back to school with one final summer celebration.

The Ridge Church off Saint Joe Road threw their annual carnival this afternoon with inflatables, games, and concessions. Pastor John Moser said they wanted to do everything in their power to hold it again this year because so many family activities were canceled this summer.

“First of all, as a church we want to show the community that we’re here, that we care,” said Moser. “We are really interested in giving kids something to do that’s valuable and something fun to do for them and just have a lot of fun and enjoy the summer.”

This is the third year for the carnival. It’s usually held in conjunction with the Old Fort Volkswagon car show, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic.