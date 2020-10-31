The Ridge Church passes out over 1,000 food boxes to families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ridge Church passed out over 1,000 food boxes to families in need on Saturday morning.

Each food box contained a gallon of milk, fruit and vegetables, cheese, a second dairy item and two different types of protein.

This food hand out’s purpose was to help families who are struggling throughout the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people hurting there’s people coming through with tears in their eyes.,” said John Moser, a pastor at Ridge Church. “You see the small kids in the back people tell us their stories, people who’ve been laid off people that say they have no food in their house at all.”

The Ridge Church is located on Saint Joe Road.