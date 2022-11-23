FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission served its largest holiday meal Wednesday as the organization prepared 5,000 free meals for families in need this holiday season.

The figure represents an increase from the 4,500 meals The Rescue Mission handed out last year.

“We have seen an increased need for our services with our community, and we continue to see the need to grow,” said Donovan Coley, president and CEO of The Rescue Mission.

The meals were made possible through donations of food items, cash gifts and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.