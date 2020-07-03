The Rescue Mission opening new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has announced that they will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new facility on Friday, July 10.

“This investment made by our community for The Rescue Mission will be one felt for years. With this new facility we are prepared to move into the future as a beacon of hope for all those in our community who might be experiencing some kind of crisis in their lives,” said CEO and President of The Rescue Mission, Donovan Coley.

Residents and staff are planning on moving into the new building between the end of July and the beginning on August.

“I am excited to get to move-in,” said a current Rescue Mission resident. “To know I have a place to come that is brand new and that people cared enough to build something like this for people like me is amazing. I know this new building will help change my life for the better and I can’t wait to experience that.”

The Rescue Mission’s new location

The new building is located at 404 E. Washington Blvd and nearly four times the size of the old facility. The increase in size gives The Rescue Mission the ability to house nearly three times the amount of residents and expand critical services.

“We will have a Community Resources Center available to anyone who comes into The Rescue Mission. We are partnering with up to 16 local agencies to provide services at our single location that were not previously available at one location. Imagine someone coming to The Rescue Mission for lunch and afterward being able to apply for a job or identification. It will be an amazing offering not previously available in our community,” said Coley.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be by invitation only to keep the community, residents and staff safe during the pandemic.