FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, The Rescue Mission hosted its annual Fall Banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The banquet featured fellowship, testimonies from former residents at The Rescue Mission, and entertainment from singer and songwriter Jeremy Camp.

“We have planned a powerful evening of hope, celebration and entertainment so we can share what we do and invite everyone in attendance to join us in this special work,” said Thomas McArthur, president and CEO of The Rescue Mission.

McArthur said around 800 people attended the banquet.

The Rescue Mission has been open since 1903 and aims to provide “a home for the homeless, food for the hungry and hope for their future.”