The Rescue Mission and Indiana Wesleyan launch new educational opportunity

Fort Wayne, IN – The Rescue Mission and Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) have launched a new educational opportunity with the Bridge Initiative to employees, associates and those in the community.

Under the agreement, IWU will offer discounted tuition rates for their church partnership program. In addition, the partnership will offer reduced rates for students enrolled in 24-30 credit hours yearly. The total tuition discount due to this partnership will be approximately 37%.

“We are very excited to partner with IWU to help those who fully need it get their degrees,” said Donovan Coley, CEO of The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. “This entire partnership offers excellent education resources and opportunities to encourage people to further their calling.”

The partnership discounts apply to anyone in the community who registers through the Rescue MissionIndiana Wesleyan portal. Those interested may register for the upcoming Summer Semester beginning in June. Visit www.iwubridge.com/rescuemission to register.

For more information regarding the educational opportunity for the community, contact Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org or at 260-426-7357 ext 151.