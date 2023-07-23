FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – goodMKRT and the Rescue Mission are teaming up for an after-hours event. This will be a chance to get to know the Rescue Mission’s new CEO, Thomas McArthur.

McArthur and the owner of goodMRKT Harry Cunningham stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

After Hours with the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission at goodMRKT is on Thursday, July 27 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. It costs $35 to attend. All ticket proceeds benefit the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. You can click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.