The Plex inviting public to free PLEX-tastic Fall Event on Aug. 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Plex is inviting the public to the free PLEX-tastic Fall Event presented by PROFED on Aug. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Plex has made some exciting changes to our youth soccer programs and we want to show you what it’s all about. Watch a soccer trick show, eat some free food and learn about all the youth soccer options that are available for the fall,” the organization said.

Schedule:

Trick show begins at 6 p.m.

Free mini sessions begin at 6:45 p.m. Children ages two to 14 will be able to participate in a mini soccer session with professional Plex coaches at the event.



Parents will be able to register their children to win a free fall soccer session. The Plex said the first 200 participants who register will receive free uniforms for the United Cadets Soccer Fall program. Free hot dogs, bottled water, and popcorn will also be given to the first 200 guests.

The event will take place at The Plex North, located at 1807 E California Rd, on field 6. Guests are asked to follow posted signage to find the field.

For more information on all of the programs offered at The Plex, visit plexsports.com.