The Phil reaches contract agreement with musicians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has reached a new contract agreement with its musicians, and a concert is already set.

The Phil’s board of directors ratified a new contract with the musicians of Local 58, the Fort Wayne Musicians Association and the American Federation of Musicians. The contract begins with 7 weeks of work for summer 2021, followed by a 28-week 2021-2022 Season, The Phil detailed.

Other items in the deal include:

the number of core musicians and per service musicians is maintained

wage rates remain unchanged

employer provided healthcare will be paid at 99 percent through Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, that rate will revert to the 70% figure historically provided to the musicians

one-time furlough offset payments of $4,000 and $2,000 for full-time and per service musicians, respectively, will be made immediately

“Our musicians and the entire Philharmonic organization, including the Board and staff, have been through so much since the onset of the global pandemic,” said Board Chair Chuck Surack. “I know I speak for all my colleagues in voicing my gratitude to the musicians and Board negotiating teams for hammering out an agreement that is fair for these extraordinary times.”

Musicians have been protesting for months after they were furloughed last summer as part of sweeping measures to cut costs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, though, the music will return.

The Phil will begin planning its summer concert lineup immediately. The first performance will be the popular Patriotic Pops show at Parkview Field on June 26.

“More than ever, I am looking forward to hearing the Philharmonic come back to life this summer, with an enhanced schedule of concerts for everyone, all over Northeast Indiana,” said Surack.