FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne is welcoming an American comedy writer for the next lecture in the Omnibus Speaker Series.

Scott Dikkers is the co-founder of the satirical newspaper “The Onion” and has served as the longest serving editor-in-chief for the publication.

Scott Dikkers is an American comedy writer, speaker and entrepreneur who is known as a founding editor for The Onion.

While visiting PFW, Dikkers will discuss how he allowed his writing team the freedom necessary to create The Onion, while overcoming legal obstacles to prove how outrageous behavior can create the best possible version of a brand, according to the release from PFW.

Dikkers helped create the original “fake news” platform in 1988, which has since grown into a household comedy brand. He said he has embraced the improbable to create the platform and to help him escape from dire childhood circumstances, according to the release.

Dikkers has also written the best-selling books “How to Write Funny” and “Our Dumb Century.” The latter sold more than a million copies and debuted as number one New York Times and Amazon best sellers.

Tickets can be reserved in advance online or at the Schatzlein Box Office. Box office hours are 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 260-481-6555 with a credit card during open box office hours.

Reserved tickets can be sent via text or email. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the lecture.

The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation is sponsoring the lecture.

For additional information, contact Blake Sebring at blake.sebring@pfw.edu or 260-481-6165.