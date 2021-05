FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Next Step Staffing held its grand opening on Saturday.

It is a company designed to bridge the gap for people who feel like they are unemployable. They teach them how to build resumes and show people that they do have a chance, it is just a case of putting the right people in the right places.

They also have a transportation service to take its customers to and from work for a small fee or sometimes for free.