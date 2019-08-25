The new mastermind behind FWPD’s Facebook page

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — She is the face of the Fort Wayne Police Department and now Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena is the new mastermind behind the department’s Facebook page.

The 25 year veteran of the police department began her new role as Public Information Officer in March of 2019. Just a few weeks ago, Sgt. Rosales-Scatena became an administrator of the department’s Facebook page and engagement has increased.

She has been posting pictures and memes and using hashtags to reach more people. So far it is working.

“When you match humor with an issue, they [people] can remember that meme in their head about ‘hey, did you lock your door?’ or unlocked door or whatever the case may be and I think people have a tendency to remember things like that,” explained Scatena.

Two other officers help post to Facebook; Capt. Mitch McKinney and Sgt. Jim Seay.

To see the work the three officers do on Facebook, visit the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Facebook page.