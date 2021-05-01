The New Haven Miyawaki Reforestation Project kickstarts by planting 2,700 native Indiana trees

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Tree Commission planted 2700 native Indiana trees at the southwest corner of Moeller and Minnich Road in New Haven as part of the first phase of “The New Haven Miyawaki Reforestation Project” on Saturday morning.

2,700 native Indiana trees planted.

This is the first of three sites for this project. Two adjacent sites are being prepared for 2022 and 2023.

The New Haven Miyawaki Reforestation Project is named after award-winning Dr. Akira Miyawaki, who practices a tree planting method that includes planting multiple trees near one another and tending to them for the first three years, encouraging rapid growth.

The City of New Haven was named a “2020 Tree City USA” community by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 10th year in a row this year. The New Haven Tree Commission’s goals are to promote the development of trees in the community and provide education on the importance of trees.



The New Haven Tree Commission leaders said that they believe that “through planting, pruning, and educating, we can enhance our community and our natural resources.”