The Mouse Game: A look at the longest running game at the Bluffton Street Fair

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE 15) — “Quarters down, hands up, go Minnie go.”

The 109th annual Bluffton Street Fair began Tuesday, and one of the fair’s most popular attractions is back with it.

The ‘Mouse Game’ has been a staple of the street fair for 62 years. The game consists of a live mouse and a spinning wheel. The premise behind the mouse game is simple: put a quarter on any number on the board. The mouse is let go, and if it runs into the hole with the same number, you win.

Think rodent roulette.

Game owners have about 50 mice that are rotated throughout the day. Each mouse has a half-hour shift on the wheel and when they finished, they get fresh food and water.

The game’s field mice are caught by local farmers, as well as raised by the owner. Each mouse is named Minnie Mouse.

“It’s a family game,” game operator Joe Kuta said. “The kids like the toys we have for prizes and the atmosphere is fun. People like to see when we start catching them and the kids they love it.”

The Bluffton Street Fair runs Tuesday, through Saturday in downtown Bluffton. The ‘Mouse Game’ is located on West Market Street next to the Wells County Courthouse.

You can play the game starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m.

