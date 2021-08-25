The Mom of an Addict to host 2nd annual Recovery Rocks event at Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mom of an Addict, Inc. announced it is holding its second annual Recovery Rocks event to spread hope and end the stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders.

The free, public event will be held on Sept. 11 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, located at 5501 US 30 W in Fort Wayne.

“Overdoses have hit a staggering number and continue to increase. More and more members of our community are struggling with their mental health. Substance use is on the rise,” said Jennifer Hope, founder and director of The Mom of an Addict, Inc. “Fortunately, recovery is possible, and we feel it is crucial now more than ever to shout that message and to let people know where they can find help.”

The Mom of an Addict, Inc. said area speakers will share updates about the drugs on our streets, address asking for help, remind attendees that they can do hard things, offer real talk about therapy, share hope and more.

Attendees will be able to connect with 52 resources for help with issues surrounding mental health and substance use disorders, the organization said. A list of resource tables at the event can be found at themomofanaddict.org.

The event will include several food trucks and door prizes. In addition, live music has been added to this year’s event, The Mom of an Addict, Inc. said.

“With Sweetwater as our venue, it provides an excellent opportunity for a concert featuring Under the Covers. We want to offer a time to celebrate, enjoy great music and remind our community that you can have fun without substances,” Hope said.

The Mom of an Addict, Inc. is asking anyone who is in recovery to help shatter the stigma by bringing their photo and/or a brief note to attach to the Wall of Hope. Those who have a loved one in recovery are encouraged to bring his/her photo as well, as long as permission has been granted. Digital photos can also be emailed to info@themomofanaddict.org. Photos and notes will not be returned.