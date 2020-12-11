The Medicine Chest Pharmacy opens second location, expands delivery options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Medicine Chest Pharmacy opened their new second location on Illinois Road this week and have added local delivery as an option to receive your medications.

The Medicine Chest Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that also sells a wide variety of professional-grade supplements and local products from DeBrand’s, Old Fort Soap Company, and Crossroad Kombucha.



The new location is at 9912 Illinois Rd. in the Shorewood Shops. They picked the Southwest side of town to expand to because of the growing medical community there, specifically when it comes to integrating traditional medical care with holistic methods. With the expansion, they are adding local doorstep delivery on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for their customers who do not feel comfortable coming to the store or shipping their purchases by mail.

“It’s a time where not too many people want to get out and go places and be around people so we’re trying to make a little easier for the people in our community,” said Nichole, manager of the southwest location especially the ones that need their medications, that’s very important to sustain.”

Customers also have the option of in-store pickup, curbside pickup, as well as mail delivery. Currently, local delivery is limited to two zip codes: 46804 and 46814. They picked this area because of a heightened interest in integrated medical treatment. The Medicine Chest’s Nutritional Consultant Alex Tollington said they have noticed people are looking towards supplements as a way to boost their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s driven a lot of people to look towards their own health and say, hey, what can I do? How can I be healthier?” said Tollington. “A few of those just simple things that the public can do just in general that matches with the CDC guidelines are just supplementing with things like Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and Zinc.”

And he expects to see this interest continue to rise after the fact.

“Along with the pandemic we’ve learned a lot of things about health and wellness and so I think this is really challenging the way people look at themselves. Regardless of whether we’re in COVID or after COVID, that’s really important, I think just for everyday living and waking up each morning and feeling good as well.”