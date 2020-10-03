The Main Street Village Vintage Market brings a ‘real community feel’ to Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, Kendallville will be holding its Main Street Village Vintage Market and other fall events as the state adjusts to Stage 5.

From restaurants like ‘Fork and Fiddle’ and Sweet Tooth to non-profits like the Lions Club, almost all areas of Kendallville are coming to participate in Saturday’s festivities.

“We have such a great network of people who are so talented, and this is a way to expose the community to some of the artisans that we have locally,” said Diann Scott, chairperson for Main Street Village Vintage Market.

Some of the items that will be available are baked goods, home décor, candles, sweatshirts, scrapbooking, metal artists, and repurposed furniture.

The Main Street Village Vintage Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street.

For any children who might attend, the Appletree Center and the Kendallville Public Library will be holding a ‘kids corner’ where children can participate in free activities.

“The opportunity to get out and enjoy the downtown area [draws people to the event],” Scott said. “It’s a real community feel.”

Other Saturday events in Kendallville include:

‘Fall Food and Craft Fair’ from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Ohio Street

Kendallville farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Learning Center

“I think a lot of the venders are taking cards, some of them will take cash,” Scott said.

Due to COVID-19, the market is strategically placing venders at appropriately distanced locations. In addition, venders will have their temperatures taken when they set up and be required to wear masks and provide hand sanitizer for their shoppers.