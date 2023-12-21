FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday Dec. 21 marks the official start of winter and also longest night of the year.

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission held a candlelight memorial service to honor individuals who were homeless and lost their lives this year.

The Longest Night Memorial Service paid tribute to those who have lost their lives as a result of homelessness.

The event was about prayer, worship, and reflection.

For over 20 years now the rescue mission has aimed to provide food, shelter, and long-term financial viability for those struggling with homelessness.

Officials say that during the colder months there is a large influx of people seeking shelter and services.

Staff encourage everyone to do their research and exercise compassion regardless of financial status as many people are only a paycheck or two away from being in similar situations.

Rescue Mission staff believe that some of the key contributors for deaths among people who are struggling with homelessness include mental illness, mental health, addiction, and lack of coping skills for dealing with trauma.

For more information on how you can support The Rescue Mission click here.

