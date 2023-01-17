FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the use of $1.6 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for the Lofts at Headwaters Park project Tuesday.

The funds will be given over the period of three years.

The mixed-used development was originally planned to cost $67 million in 2020, but officials with the development said inflation is pushing the price to nearly $100 million now.

Jonathan Leist, Deputy Director of Redevelopment for Fort Wayne, said the $1.6 million will be a great addition, with the money going toward things like water and sewer plans and the removal of contaminated soils.

Leist also said they have funds coming in from other places as well, $3 million the project received from the Allen County Capital Improvement Board in December 2022.

“Regional Development Authority approved READI funding for this project, the Allen County Capital Improvement Board also approved funding to this project, and the developer brought in a significant amount of equity into the project as well,” Leist said.