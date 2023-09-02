If easy cleanup from melted marshmallows is a priority, check whether the s’mores maker you want is dishwasher safe.

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) — The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival began its Labor Day weekend festival with fireworks that lit up the night sky, but the festival is jam-packed with activities for all ages.

The festival spans 4 days and while marshmallows are meant to be the main event, the festival also offers rides, games, food, and more fun for all ages and members of the family. Saturday features an opening ceremony along with the marshmallow games, as marshmallows are one of the main productions of the county. Saturday will also feature a car show honoring Mark Leamon.

The car show has a registration time from 8-10 a.m. with with car show starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.. A silent auction will also be taking place with proceeds honoring Mark Leamon. Events will be scattered throughout the weekend but the most infamous event will happen Sunday with the marshmallow bake-off.

To see a full schedule head over to The Marshmallow Festival’s Facebook page.