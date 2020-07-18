The Lighthouse seeks donations for new building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A faith-based addiction recovery center hopes to expand with a new building.

The Lighthouse Biblical Life Recovery Center on Goshen Road has been helping men with addictions for about seven years.



Recently the nonprofit kicked off a capital campaign to upgrade its new building to the 2000 block of Hobson Road.

Founder of The Lighthouse, Brandon Bower, explained what the nonprofit is hoping for in an interview on First News Saturday.

Learn more about the organization and the campaign by clicking here.